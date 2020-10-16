Day 3 of early voting brings out Gibson, Carroll Co. voters

GIBSON CO., Tenn. — In Gibson and Carroll counties, voters took on the third day of early voting in Tennessee.

Many voters decided to vote early this election season, avoiding the long lines. Voters were in and out in a timely manner.

Voter Barry Howell explained why he took the opportunity to vote early, and what he thinks will happen if people don’t get out and vote.

“I just thought it be a good thing to get out and get it over with. It’s going to be ridiculous and the country is going to be in bad shape,” Howell said.

Due to COVID-19, each polling location made sure that voters were wearing a mask before entering the building.

At the Trenton voting location, there were COVID-19 health alert signs. They even provided hand sanitizer and masks to voters who left their personal ones at home.

They also made sure to social distance by staying six feet apart, and letting voters in two at a time.

Early voting will end on Oct. 29 in Tennessee. If you don’t get the chance to vote early, elections will take place again on November 3.

For more information on voting in Gibson County, click here.

For more information on voting in Carroll County, click here.