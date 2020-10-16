Dyersburg State hosting flag fundraiser for Veterans Day

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College is hosting a Veterans Day flag fundraiser.

For $25, Dyersburg State says it will place a flag on the campus to honor a member of the US Armed Forces.

Those who contribute are asked to include the veteran’s name so that each flag can be marked to honor their service, according to a news release.

Dyersburg State says the fundraiser’s proceeds will go towards scholarships for veteran and military-affiliated families.

To place a flag, visit Dyersburg State’s website or contact Beth Feith at (731) 286-3345 or feith@dscc.edu.

The flags will be displayed on Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11.