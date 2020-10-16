Educator of the Week: Chasity Fields

MILAN, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Lottery.

Chastity Fields is adjusting to her new teaching role at Milan Elementary School this year, but she has at least 12 years of teaching experience within Gibson and Madison County schools.

“I had such a positive experience in elementary school with my teachers. I decided then that’s what I wanted to do,” Fields said. “I wanted to leave the same impact on children that was left on me.”

Fields says she makes sure her students know she cares about them, but she also knows sometimes she has to be stern.

“I believe in being very structured, but I know that my babies need it, and they respond very well to it,” Fields said. “I don’t have a bubbly personality, but I know every child in my room knows that I love them.”

