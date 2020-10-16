Gov. Lee discusses adjustments to student, teacher assessments

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee gave another update on COVID-19 Friday morning after his and first lady Maria Lee’s exposure to a COVID-positive member of their security detail.

“We are both working from home and are exhibiting no symptoms,” Gov. Lee said. “And so we are continuing to move forward with that. We will be tested again. As you know, we tested negative. We will test again in the next coming days.”

Gov. Lee also discussed an important topic concerning teachers, students and how the pandemic has had a major impact on learning.

He announced Friday that schools and teachers will not have any negative consequences for student assessments this school year.

“The structure that we have in place has got to look different,” Gov. Lee said. “Despite of the fact that we need to have assessment, it’ll have to look different for this year to reflect, really reflect the fact that both teachers and students have had extended time away. Not only that, but we are asking, in many cases, our teachers to come back in and teach in unorthodox ways.”

Gov. Lee says students will still have assessments. However, due to drastic changes this year, students and teachers are still adjusting.

“It’s difficult for our kids. It is particularly difficult on our teachers, dedicated professionals who are tasked with really making a miracle happen for students who might be catching up from last year,” Gov. Lee said. “So our administration, along with the general assembly, we will be working together with them to alleviate the burdens that are associated with school or district or teacher evaluations.”

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey also spoke during the meeting, reminding Tennessee’s younger populations to be cautious when it comes to COVID-19.

Piercey also said that it is important everyone practices the 3 W’s: Wash your hands, wear your mask and watch your distance.