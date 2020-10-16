Mugshots : Madison County : 10/15/20 – 10/16/20 October 16, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/7JULIE RENEE TIDWELL Possession of stolen property Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7ALEXIS REID Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7BRANDY DORRIS Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7DAWN HICKMAN Violation of order of protection, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7DENATUS MURPHY Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7JONATHAN JARMON Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7PAUL CHEAIRS Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/15/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/16/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest