Selmer man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

SELMER, Tenn. — A McNairy County man has pleaded guilty to charges related to an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 41-year-old Nickolas Atkins pleaded guilty to his alleged role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

In March 2018, investigators began looking into alleged drug trafficking activities by another individual, according to a news release.

The release says investigators believed large quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and hydrocodone pills were being trafficked by individuals in Mexico and into West Tennessee.

Investigators believe Atkins was a member of that organization.

In April 2019, Atkins was one of 19 people indicted on three counts related to the investigation. Atkins was later released on bond, but investigators using a confidential informant were able to buy hydrocodone pills from Atkins while he was on pre-trial release, the release says.

Atkins was re-arrested and charged for allegedly distributing about 600 hydrocodone pills.

Atkins’ sentencing is currently set for Jan. 21, and Atkins faces a minimum of 10 years on the charges.