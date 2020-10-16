Stuart Loucks
Stuart Loucks, age 88, died peacefully at his Jackson residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Liverpool, NY, the son of the late Lawrence H. and Hattie Sass Loucks. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was an Engineer by profession. He was married to Mary Loucks who preceded him in death in March of 2001. Stuart came to the Jackson area with his family to work with the former Rockwell International that is now Stanley-Black & Decker as an engineer in tool design. He was a big family man and enjoyed watching sports and working puzzle books. His passion though was working in his yard. He was Methodist in his belief.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Larry Loucks.
He is survived by his children, Susan DeLong and husband Robert of Clay, NY, Sandra Witherspoon and husband Joe, Sharon Loucks, and Michael Loucks and his wife Kimberly all of Jackson, TN; seven grandchildren, Adam DeLong, Kevin DeLong, Eric DeLong, Amanda Witherspoon, Kellie Witherspoon, Eli Loucks and Josie Loucks and two great-grandchildren, Henry and Franklin DeLong.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
There will be no public visitation prior to the service and mask and social distancing are requested.
The family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Dr., Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
