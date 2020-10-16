Sunny And Brisk Today

Weather Update: Friday, October 15 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Temperature have been tumbling through the 40s and into the upper 30s for some this morning. Skies have cleared out as expected. That will remain the case with the associated upper low and wrap around morning being well to the north in the Great Lakes region. An area of high pressure which is the core of the continental polar air mass moving in will keep the mean flow from the north through today. Temps will still warm back into the lower 60s, but it will still feel quite chilly with wind chill in the mid to upper 50s.



