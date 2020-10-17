226,139 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,903 deaths, 1,166 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 226,139 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, October 17. In addition, 2,903 people have died and 1,166 are currently hospitalized. Another 203,586 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 11,077 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 133 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,526

Bedford County – 1,562

Benton County – 379

Bledsoe County – 913

Blount County – 3,041

Bradley County – 3,341

Campbell County – 824

Cannon County – 375

Carroll County – 1,076

Carter County — 1,388

Cheatham County – 942

Chester County – 708

Claiborne County – 489

Clay County – 355

Cocke County – 895

Coffee County – 1,696

Crockett County — 735

Cumberland County – 1,467

Davidson County – 29,185

Decatur County – 612

DeKalb County – 661

Dickson County – 1519

Dyer County – 1,909

Fayette County – 1,479

Fentress County – 828

Franklin County – 1,181

Gibson County – 2,018

Giles County – 869

Grainger County – 517

Greene County – 1,464

Grundy County – 498

Hamblen County – 2,292

Hamilton County – 10,918

Hancock County – 113

Hardeman County — 1,753

Hardin County – 1,278

Hawkins County – 1,057

Haywood County — 1,179

Henderson County — 1,341

Henry County — 723

Hickman County – 720

Houston County – 375

Humphreys County – 388

Jackson County – 413

Jefferson County – 1,425

Johnson County – 1,066

Knox County – 11,559

Lake County – 957

Lauderdale County – 1,254

Lawrence County – 1,405

Lewis County — 323

Lincoln County – 781

Loudon County – 1,513

Macon County – 1,252

Madison County – 3,571

Marion County – 670

Marshall County – 1,012

Maury County – 2,910

McMinn County – 1,448

McNairy County — 1,067

Meigs County – 276

Monroe County – 1,283

Montgomery County – 3,740

Moore County — 239

Morgan County — 399

Obion County — 1,611

Overton County – 1,094

Perry County – 190

Pickett County — 229

Polk County – 458

Putnam County – 4,009

Rhea County – 1,014

Roane County – 1,146

Robertson County – 2,450

Rutherford County – 10,770

Scott County – 311

Sequatchie County – 314

Sevier County – 3,109

Shelby County – 33,754

Smith County – 920

Stewart County — 301

Sullivan County – 3,072

Sumner County – 5,486

Tipton County – 2,151

Trousdale County – 1,720

Unicoi County – 340

Union County — 487

Van Buren County – 190

Warren County – 1,293

Washington County – 2,933

Wayne County – 1,552

Weakley County — 1,416

White County – 1,047

Williamson County – 6,374

Wilson County – 4,254

Out of state – 3,541

Pending – 3,461

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 286

Asian – 1,992

Black or African-American – 38,948

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 169

Other/Multiracial – 25,642

White – 127,613

Pending – 31,489

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 152,361

Hispanic – 26,540

Pending – 47,238

Gender:

Female – 116,290

Male – 107,971

Pending – 1,878

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.