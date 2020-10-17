Church holds annual Blessing of the Pets

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church held its annual Blessing of the Pets Saturday morning.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s youth minister and coordinator Chuck Humphrey says this is a celebration that’s observed worldwide in Catholic and Episcopal religions. It is held to acknowledge the importance of all of God’s creation.

Many animals could be seen at the event, such as a baby kangaroo, a camel, a lemur and more.

“I came to Blessing of the Pets today with Milly and Holly, and I brought them to celebrate the blessings that they’ve given me and this community, in hopes to share blessings with them for a really great life and a great forever,” said Cathi Roberts, who attended the event.

The blessing is normally held on the closest Sunday to the death of St. Francis, but had to be rescheduled this year due to the rain last weekend.