Frost Advisory This Morning

Weather Update – 9:16 a.m. – Saturday, October 17th –

**FROST ADVISORY UNTIL 8 AM**

A winter like morning over west Tennessee as temperatures dropped to the lower 30’s in many locations. Patchy areas of frost developing as well. Take a jacket heading out today as highs will only top out around 68 degrees with southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

TODAY:

Sunny skies and light southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Highs around 68. A few rain showers will move in by early Sunday mainly north of I-40, so enjoy the dry weather today!

The weekend will start off dry with rain showers moving in on Sunday. Chance of rain will go up to around 30 percent as scattered hit or miss showers come in on Sunday morning and lasting throughout the day. Thunderstorms will be with us on Monday.

Some strong storms will be possible on Monday so you’ll want to be weather aware!

Rain chances will be with us both Monday and Tuesday as a more unsettled with a more unsettled weather pattern. Highs both days will range from the upper 60’s to around 70 degrees. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online

