Madison County early voting totals: Day 4

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Election Commission released numbers for the fourth day of early voting.

The Commission says 1,138 were cast on Saturday, and a total of 8,375 voters have now cast a ballot in the 2020 election.

The Commission says this represents 13% of the 63,105 registered voters in the county.

Early voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays until Oct. 29. Early voting will end at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 29.

