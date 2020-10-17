Pet of the Week: Beanie

It is time for this week’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by Saving the Animals Together.

This week’s lovable boy is Beanie. He is ready for his forever home. Beanie is approximately 1-year-old and 50 pounds of pure boxer love!

He’s great with other dogs and kids, just not cats. Beanie absolutely loves his toys and car rides!

Beanie is kennel, leash, and house trained. He’s fully vetted, neutered and chipped as well!

For more information on how to adopt Beanie — or any other dogs — you can go to visit the Saving the Animals Together website, or call (731) 313-7828.