Pop-up event aims to raise awareness, support women

JACKSON, Tenn. — An event aiming to support entrepreneurial women and bring awareness to important causes was held in north Jackson.

The first annual ladies event brought women from across Tennessee to the area to help bring awareness for breast cancer and domestic violence.

“We hope that we can bring more women together, like the idea is that we can all come together for a positive thing, just to learn from one another. We all come from different backgrounds,” said Sierra Rose, a Ladies of Justice and Legal Shield Ambassador.

The event featured booths, where vendors sold clothing, key chains, face masks, books and other hand-made items.

The event was held at Liberty Park in north Jackson from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and was brought together by Ladies of Justice by LegalShield, who works under Big Brothers of Brownsville.

Ambassadors with the event say they hope to make this an annual event, and hope it will bring women together.