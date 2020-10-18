17-year-old arrested in Hardeman Co. fatal shooting

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A teenager has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teen in Hardeman County Saturday morning.

According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release, the incident took place shortly after 3 a.m. on the 100 block of Morocco Road.

When Bolivar police arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old lying in the driveway, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the release.

A joint investigation led agents to determine that another 17-year-old was responsible, according to the release.

The release says the 17-year-old is being held in a juvenile detention facility pending a juvenile court hearing in Hardeman County.