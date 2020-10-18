228,744 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,909 deaths, 1,000 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 228,744 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, October 18. In addition, 2,909 people have died and 1,000 are currently hospitalized. Another 204,726 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 11,332 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 133 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,544

Bedford County – 1,573

Benton County – 382

Bledsoe County – 917

Blount County – 3,067

Bradley County – 3,368

Campbell County – 849

Cannon County – 381

Carroll County – 1,086

Carter County — 1,398

Cheatham County – 955

Chester County – 710

Claiborne County – 492

Clay County – 362

Cocke County – 913

Coffee County – 1,720

Crockett County — 751

Cumberland County – 1,477

Davidson County – 29,425

Decatur County – 620

DeKalb County – 669

Dickson County – 1,535

Dyer County – 1,995

Fayette County – 1,505

Fentress County – 846

Franklin County – 1,190

Gibson County – 2,035

Giles County – 880

Grainger County – 526

Greene County – 1,492

Grundy County – 504

Hamblen County – 2,316

Hamilton County – 10,983

Hancock County – 112

Hardeman County — 1,773

Hardin County – 1,302

Hawkins County – 1,080

Haywood County — 1,183

Henderson County — 1,346

Henry County — 736

Hickman County – 727

Houston County – 379

Humphreys County – 402

Jackson County – 415

Jefferson County – 1,445

Johnson County – 1,078

Knox County – 11,679

Lake County – 962

Lauderdale County – 1,292

Lawrence County – 1,429

Lewis County — 329

Lincoln County – 794

Loudon County – 1,525

Macon County – 1,255

Madison County – 3,599

Marion County – 684

Marshall County – 1,023

Maury County – 2,976

McMinn County – 1,471

McNairy County — 1,083

Meigs County – 290

Monroe County – 1,319

Montgomery County – 3,784

Moore County — 241

Morgan County — 404

Obion County — 1,630

Overton County – 1,106

Perry County – 196

Pickett County — 240

Polk County – 460

Putnam County – 4,079

Rhea County – 1,020

Roane County – 1,169

Robertson County – 2,462

Rutherford County – 10,866

Scott County – 314

Sequatchie County – 321

Sevier County – 3,124

Shelby County – 33,996

Smith County – 930

Stewart County — 305

Sullivan County – 3,103

Sumner County – 5,551

Tipton County – 2,171

Trousdale County – 1,727

Unicoi County – 346

Union County — 490

Van Buren County – 191

Warren County – 1,326

Washington County – 2,991

Wayne County – 1,553

Weakley County — 1,429

White County – 1,070

Williamson County – 6,484

Wilson County – 4318

Out of state – 3,618

Pending – 3,575

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 288

Asian – 2,011

Black or African-American – 39,164

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 170

Other/Multiracial – 25,854

White – 128,959

Pending – 32,298

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 153,357

Hispanic – 26,623

Pending – 48,764

Gender:

Female – 117,669

Male – 109,187

Pending – 1,888

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.