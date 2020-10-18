32 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 3,589 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 3,589 in Madison County.

Those new cases include 11 men, 18 women, and three residents whose gender has not been confirmed.

The patients range in age from 4-months-old to 88-years-old.

Eleven Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,076 (57.8%)

38301: 1,101 (30.7%)

38356: 59 (1.6%)

38391: 45 (1.3%)

38366: 60 (1.7%)

38343: 38 (1.1%)

38313: 71 (2%)

38392: 23 (0.7%)

38355: 16 (0.4%)

38362: 41 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 4 (0.1%)

38308: 8 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 41 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,068 (29.8%)

White: 1,502 (41.9%)

Asian: 12 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 83 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 72 (2%)

Unspecified: 852 (23.7%)

Gender:

Female: 1,975 (55%)

Male: 1,583 (44.1%)

Unknown: 31 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,183 (88.7%)

Not recovered: 67 (1.9%)

Better: 127 (3.5%)

Unknown: 138 (3.8%)

Deaths: 74 (2.1%)

Age: