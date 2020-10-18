Family-owned farm hosts pumpkin painting event

HURON, Tenn. — A family-owned farm is getting families in the Halloween spirit.

Sunset Valley Farms in Huron hosted its second annual Paint Your Own Pumpkin event Saturday and Sunday. For the first day of the event, there were over 500 guests in attendance.

This event catered to children and goes hand-in-hand with their annual vendor fair that’s also held at the farm.

“They could pick out a pumpkin for $4 and sit and paint it, and then as it dried, they could play on the farm and then take a painted pumpkin home with them,” said farm owner Melissa Muetze.

“Even the parents had fun doing it. There was some parents that painted their pumpkins too, and we’re trying to do it as a group activity, not just for the kids. It’s for the whole family to participate,” said farm owner Brian Muetze.

They said the children in attendance truly had a blast.