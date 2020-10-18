Local church celebrates pastor in worship service

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the three year anniversary of Titus Cleveland of being the head pastor at Growth Ministries Praise and Worship Center in Jackson.

The members of the church celebrated with a worship service leading with singing and testimonials from the pastors family and friends.

He is one of many pastors in the city of Jackson leading his members in the path he believes they should go.

Pastor Titus and the growth ministries mission is to restore the hearts of people and teaching the what they believe in knowing God.

The service ended with refreshments, members socializing with each other and gathering for the celebration more years to come of Pastor Titus pastoral ministry.

The church is always welcoming new members to joins and plans to continue it’s ministry with love and hope.