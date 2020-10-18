Motorcyclists gather for annual Bikefest

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Beech Lake Bikefest is one of Lexington’s most popular events.

It’s an event the community can enjoy with their families, while also giving back to children of abuse at the same time.

“Anything that we can do to make their life a little bit better or to help them get the medical or mental attention that they need is worth it,” said Shelli Alexander, a Bikefest committee member.

The event is sponsored by the Henderson County Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

For the 15th annual Bikefest, people came out to watch bikers compete in games, enjoy food and held drawings for donated items. The festival raised over $1,000 to give back to the Carl Perkins Center.

Scott Baney, who is a member of the Bikefest committee, says due to the pandemic, they made sure to have fewer people attend the event to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We kept it a little bit more low-key, fewer people, but our sponsorship has been awesome,” Baney said.

Even though the festival may have been a little different than other years, many bikers made sure to show up in support of kids in need.