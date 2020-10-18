Non-profit hosts pumpkin carving contest

JACKSON, Tenn. — A non-profit organization is getting into the Halloween spirit.

Thrivent, a faith-based financial institution, has partnered with Regional Inter-Faith Association to present a pumpkin carving contest.

Financial Professional Jameson Colbert says they wanted to highlight RIFA for always catering to the needy.

“For the first place prize, we’ve got a hoverboard. Second place, you’re looking at a tablet that comes with a case and a headphone set. For the third place prize, you’ll actually get a kid’s tablet,” Colbert said.

Pumpkin kits for the contest can be picked up from RIFA’s office on Airways Boulevard.

“With that kit, you’ll find you a pumpkin, you’ll go online, upload your photos, or as I’d like to say the beautiful memories you’ve made,” he said. “And then you stand to win a prize judged off the number of likes.”

RIFA is known for doing so much for the Jackson community, so Colbert says the choice to choose them for this activity with was not a hard decision.

“If it’s pressed on your heart, please donate. Just love on this organization, learn more about them. Ask some questions while you’re here and just kind of plug in, see how you can help them out,” Colbert said.

You have until Oct. 26 to pick up your pumpkin carving kit and get your submissions in. You can visit RIFA between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.