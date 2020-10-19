23 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 3,612 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 3,612.

The health department says those cases include eight men and 15 women, ranging in age from 5-years-old to 82-years-old.

Eighteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,090 (57.9%)

38301: 1,107 (30.7%)

38356: 59 (1.6%)

38391: 45 (1.2%)

38366: 62 (1.7%)

38343: 38 (1.1%)

38313: 71 (2%)

38392: 24 (0.7%)

38355: 16 (0.4%)

38362: 41 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 4 (0.1%)

38308: 8 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 41 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,072 (29.7%)

White: 1,514 (41.9%)

Asian: 12 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 84 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 72 (2%)

Unspecified: 858 (23.8%)

Gender:

Female: 1,990 (55.1%)

Male: 1,591 (44%)

Unknown: 31 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,216 (89%)

Not recovered: 58 (2%)

Better: 118 (3%)

Unknown: 146 (4%)

Deaths: 74 (2%)

Age: