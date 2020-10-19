23 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 3,612 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 3,612.
The health department says those cases include eight men and 15 women, ranging in age from 5-years-old to 82-years-old.
Eighteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,090 (57.9%)
- 38301: 1,107 (30.7%)
- 38356: 59 (1.6%)
- 38391: 45 (1.2%)
- 38366: 62 (1.7%)
- 38343: 38 (1.1%)
- 38313: 71 (2%)
- 38392: 24 (0.7%)
- 38355: 16 (0.4%)
- 38362: 41 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 4 (0.1%)
- 38308: 8 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 41 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,072 (29.7%)
- White: 1,514 (41.9%)
- Asian: 12 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 84 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 72 (2%)
- Unspecified: 858 (23.8%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,990 (55.1%)
- Male: 1,591 (44%)
- Unknown: 31 (0.9%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,216 (89%)
- Not recovered: 58 (2%)
- Better: 118 (3%)
- Unknown: 146 (4%)
- Deaths: 74 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 157 (4.3%)
- 11 – 20 years: 459 (12.7%)
- 21 – 30 years: 660 (18.3%)
- 31 – 40 years: 535 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 495 (13.7%)
- 51 – 60 years: 526 (14.6%)
- 61 – 70 years: 386 (10.7%)
- 71 – 80 years: 212 (5.9%)
- 80+: 137 (3.8%)
- Unknown: 45 (1.2%)