232,061 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,922 deaths, 1,188 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 232,061 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, October 19. In addition, 2,922 people have died and 1,188 are currently hospitalized. Another 205,832 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 11,495 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 133 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,555

Bedford County – 1,590

Benton County – 387

Bledsoe County – 924

Blount County – 3,102

Bradley County – 3,408

Campbell County – 864

Cannon County – 386

Carroll County – 1,093

Carter County — 1,415

Cheatham County – 969

Chester County – 712

Claiborne County – 495

Clay County – 363

Cocke County – 922

Coffee County – 1,760

Crockett County — 766

Cumberland County – 1,489

Davidson County – 29,801

Decatur County – 625

DeKalb County – 672

Dickson County – 1,562

Dyer County – 2,023

Fayette County – 1,520

Fentress County – 849

Franklin County – 1,211

Gibson County – 2,054

Giles County – 892

Grainger County – 531

Greene County – 1,556

Grundy County – 516

Hamblen County – 2,327

Hamilton County – 11,097

Hancock County – 112

Hardeman County — 1,787

Hardin County – 1,313

Hawkins County – 1,099

Haywood County — 1,190

Henderson County — 1,354

Henry County — 741

Hickman County – 739

Houston County – 389

Humphreys County – 409

Jackson County – 416

Jefferson County – 1,458

Johnson County – 1,104

Knox County – 11,833

Lake County – 968

Lauderdale County – 1,308

Lawrence County – 1,462

Lewis County — 350

Lincoln County – 801

Loudon County – 1,540

Macon County – 1,257

Madison County – 3,613

Marion County – 699

Marshall County – 1,052

Maury County – 3,074

McMinn County – 1,508

McNairy County — 1,088

Meigs County – 294

Monroe County – 1,348

Montgomery County – 3,857

Moore County — 245

Morgan County — 408

Obion County — 1,636

Overton County – 1,112

Perry County – 204

Pickett County — 244

Polk County – 469

Putnam County – 4,110

Rhea County – 1,048

Roane County – 1,185

Robertson County – 2,485

Rutherford County – 11,031

Scott County – 324

Sequatchie County – 329

Sevier County – 3,149

Shelby County – 34,370

Smith County – 933

Stewart County — 308

Sullivan County – 3,188

Sumner County – 5,636

Tipton County – 2,192

Trousdale County – 1,740

Unicoi County – 364

Union County — 493

Van Buren County – 191

Warren County – 1,339

Washington County – 3,080

Wayne County – 1,560

Weakley County — 1,434

White County – 1,076

Williamson County – 6,618

Wilson County – 4,402

Out of state – 3,794

Pending – 3,765

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 292

Asian – 2,027

Black or African-American – 39,460

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 173

Other/Multiracial – 25,994

White – 130,509

Pending – 33,606

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 154,608

Hispanic – 26,713

Pending – 50,740

Gender:

Female – 119,467

Male – 110,680

Pending – 1,914

