AutoZone announces expansion at Lexington facility

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — AutoZone has announced plans to expand their operations in Lexington, bringing in more jobs to Henderson County.

According to a news release, the expansion will be about $42 million, and will be at the AutoZone distribution center in Lexington.

The release says the expansion will include facility improvements to the building, fixture improvements, parking expansion and other infrastructure. The expansion will bring about 45 new jobs over the next five years to Henderson County.

AutoZone is headquartered in Memphis and currently employs about 100,000 people, with 4,600 in Tennessee. The Lexington distribution center employs about 425 full-time employees.