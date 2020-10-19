Bike pedal recall

If you have a Peloton, check your bike pedals.

The pedals can break, causing a laceration injury.

There have been 120 reports of pedals breaking, including 16 reports of injuries with five resulting in people needing medical care such as stitches.

The pedals were sold online, through phone sales, or in Peloton show rooms from July 2013 through May 2016.

Contact Peloton toll-free at (844) 410-0141 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET on weekends.