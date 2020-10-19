Dining table recall

Bordo is recalling their dining tables because the table legs can become unsteady when the table moves, causing the table to collapse.

CB2 has received four reports of the tables collapsing, including three reports of injuries involving cuts and a swollen leg or ankle.

The tables were sold at CB2 stores, online and through their catalog from August 2018 through June 2020.

For a refund, call CB2 at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday or online at www.cb2.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.