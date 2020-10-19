Few Showers Lingering in Northwest Tennessee Tonight

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Monday, October 19th

Sections of northwest Tennessee have ended up with 1-2″ of rainfall today due to this morning’s slow-moving cold front. That cold front is currently stalled out north of I-40 will keep a chance for showers and thunderstorms in northwest Tennessee into the evening. We’ll have a brief dry stretch again before another cold front arrives later this week.

TONIGHT

Most areas along and south of the interstate will stay dry with a 20% chance for rain overnight. Skies will be mixed between being partly cloudy and overcast with light winds. Temperatures will vary significantly depending on where you are with the Jackson-Madison county area in the lower 60s at the coolest point of the night. Colder north and warmer south.

Under partly cloudy skies, West Tennessee will see temperatures peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s tomorrow. It’ll be breezy again but not as windy as today has been. There’s a slight chance for rain tomorrow morning in northwest Tennessee before the cold front veers north again. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the next cold front set to arrive on Friday, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com