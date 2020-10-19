Harbor Breeze fan recall

Harbor Breeze is recalling their Kingsbury 70″ fans.

The light globe on the fan can fall from its housing, posing an impact and injury hazard.

There have been 76 reports of the globe falling and four reports of lacerations.

The fans were sold online and in stores at Lowe’s from April 2010 through December 2018.

Contact HKC-US toll-free at (877) 239-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, via email at HKCRecall@hkcus.com or online at www.hkcfans.com for more information.