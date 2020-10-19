Madison County early voting totals: Day 5

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Election Commission has released the daily totals of early voting numbers for the fifth day.

The election commission says 2,180 voters cast ballots on Monday, Oct. 19 for the fifth day of early voting. That brings the total number of early votes to 10,555, or 16.7 percent of Madison County voters.

There are a total of 63,105 registered voters in Madison County.

Early voting continues through Oct. 29. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Hours on the last two days of early voting, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, will also be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Madison County residents who wish to vote early may do so at the Madison County Election Commission office at 311 North Parkway in Jackson. Voters must have a photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee or the U.S. government.