Mugshots : Madison County : 10/16/20 – 10/19/20

1/37 Robert Wynne Criminal trespassing

2/37 Samuel Blackmon Simple domestic assault

3/37 Alivia Vela Failure to appear

4/37 Andrew Hatley Schedule VI drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

5/37 Andrew Hatley Failure to appear



6/37 Antonio Sims Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

7/37 Ayanna Stricklen Driving under the influence

8/37 Bobbie Benner Violation of probation

9/37 Bobby Presley Aggravated assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/37 Bryce Bush Simple domestic assault



11/37 Cecil Anderson Failure to appear

12/37 Cody Gray Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

13/37 Cody Witherspoon Disorderly conduct

14/37 Corey Braden Violation of order of protection

15/37 Dawson Forrester Aggravated domestic assault



16/37 Douglas Tenhet Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

17/37 Dustin Mays Violation of community corrections

18/37 Edmund Dotson Violation of probation

19/37 Janiah Graves Leaving the scene of an accident

20/37 Jared Hernandez Driving under the influence



21/37 Jeffrey Wardlow Driving under the influence

22/37 Jerome Huspon Aggravated assault

23/37 Justin Springfield Aggravated assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

24/37 Kenvaski Thaxter Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

25/37 Larry Bates Aggravated domestic assault



26/37 Larry Weaver Theft under $1,000

27/37 Lawrence Miller Aggravated domestic assault

28/37 Michael Johnston Simple domestic assault, assault, resisting stop/arrest

29/37 Miyoshi Lynch Driving on revoked/suspended license

30/37 Paris Maclin Public intoxication



31/37 Rochelle Triplett Violation of community corrections, criminal impersonation, resisting stop/arrest

32/37 Shawne McFadden Ware Assault

33/37 Steven Bass Sexual exploitation of a minor

34/37 Tarek Qaadan Violation of probation

35/37 Tedrick Houston Simple domestic assault, vandalism



36/37 Terry Beaurguard Assault

37/37 Torijon Coplin Aggravated domestic assault











































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/19/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/19/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.