National Prescription Drug Take Back Day urges residents to safely dispose of medications

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee residents will be able to safely and securely dispose of prescription medications during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event on Saturday, October 24.

Locations will be set up across the state for anyone to dispose of medications that are no longer needed, including potentially addictive opioids.

April’s annual take back event was canceled due to COVID-19, but the October event has been adapted to satisfy pandemic protocols.

During October 2019’s take back event, more than 26,000 pounds of medications were disposed of by Tennesseans.

Collection sites will be open on October 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here to find a site near you.

For those unable to participate in the event, you may dispose of your medications at any of the 330 prescription drug drop boxes across the state. Click here to find one in your area.