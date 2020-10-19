Prestone antifreeze brands recalled
Fourteen types of antifreeze are being recalled due to issues with their packaging.
The products all contain ethylene glycol, which should be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Act.
The caps on these products were not rotated enough during manufacturing to engage the child resistant mechanism, posing a risk if the contents are swallowed.
The products include:
- Prestone 50/50 antifreeze
- Prestone Concentrate antifreeze
- Prestone Command Nitrite Free 50/50
- PRESTONE Heavy Duty Antifreeze 50/50
- Prestone AMM 33% Export Antifreeze
- AUTOZONE AMAM 50/50 Antifreeze
- AUTOZONE Concentrate 50/50 Antifreeze
- HIGHLINE AMAM “Prime Guard” 50/50 Antifreeze
- HIGHLINE AMAM “Prime Guard” Concentrate Antifreeze
- SUPERTECH Antifreeze Pre Diluted
- SUPERTECH Antifreeze
- PRIME Antifreeze AMAM
- PRIME AMAM 50/50 Antifreeze
- STARFIRE Antifreeze AMAM 50/50
If you have any of these products, call Prestone Products toll-free at 888-269-0750 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.prestone.com and click on Safety Notice at the top of the homepage for more information.