Prestone antifreeze brands recalled

Fourteen types of antifreeze are being recalled due to issues with their packaging.

The products all contain ethylene glycol, which should be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Act.

The caps on these products were not rotated enough during manufacturing to engage the child resistant mechanism, posing a risk if the contents are swallowed.

The products include:

Prestone 50/50 antifreeze

Prestone Concentrate antifreeze

Prestone Command Nitrite Free 50/50

PRESTONE Heavy Duty Antifreeze 50/50

Prestone AMM 33% Export Antifreeze

AUTOZONE AMAM 50/50 Antifreeze

AUTOZONE Concentrate 50/50 Antifreeze

HIGHLINE AMAM “Prime Guard” 50/50 Antifreeze

HIGHLINE AMAM “Prime Guard” Concentrate Antifreeze

SUPERTECH Antifreeze Pre Diluted

SUPERTECH Antifreeze

PRIME Antifreeze AMAM

PRIME AMAM 50/50 Antifreeze

STARFIRE Antifreeze AMAM 50/50