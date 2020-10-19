Robert “Bob” Lee Quesenberry

Graveside funeral services for Robert “Bob” Lee Quesenberry, 91, will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Shiloh Cemetery Hwy 423 McKenzie with Brother Dennis Trull officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 18, 2020 before the service starts at the cemetery. Mr. Quesenberry, a retired Vice-President of the McKenzie Banking Company and served in the US Army in Germany in 1951 1nd 1952 died Friday, October 16, 2020 at Christian Care Center in McKenzie. He was born on January 8, 1929 in Carroll County Tennessee to Lee and Lucille Surber Quesenberry. He was a member of McKenzie First Baptist Church and loved the game of golf, playing with late wife. He was preceded in death by his wife who he married June 7, 1953 and who died in 2016 Mildred Kayreen “Kay” Noel Quesenberry and his parents.

Survivors include his sister Linda (Charles) Kemp of McKenzie, a brother Joe (Garnelle) Quesenberry of Memphis, his niece Carol (Kevin) Hill of Gleason, and a nephew Davis Quesenberry of Memphis, his great nephews Brandon Hill and Carson Hill.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.