Salvation Army in Jackson offers free study rooms for students

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army in Jackson wants to alleviate stress on students and families navigating through distance learning by providing learning and resource labs for students in the seven counties they serve.

“Our response to the crisis was to designate some space where students can come in, have an area where they can learn, and not only learn, but be supported by our staff,” Salvation Army Lt. Mark Cancia said.

Cancia says students can make appointments to use the rooms, but appointments are not necessary.

However, those rooms are on a first-come-first-serve basis, so appointments are preferred.

“If somebody just walks in and says ‘Hey, I got to get away from my house and I’d like to have a space to work and do my homework,’ we’ll open the door and allow them to come in and do the work,” Cancia said.

All of the materials in this classroom have been purchased by funds donated by the Jackson community, and Cancia says it’s important that they receive enough donations to be able to keep this room fully stocked year-round.

“The need for support is present, and so if there’s anybody that wants to contribute finances to keep the room stocked or to support the work of the Salvation Army, donations can be made online using our website,” Cancia said.

The rooms can also be used after regular business hours.

For more information on how you can donate to the Salvation Army, click here.