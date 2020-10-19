Scattered Storms Mainly North Today

Weather Update: Monday, October 19 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a mild start with temperatures in the middle to lower 60s. There is a quasi-stationary boundary extending through the Ohio Valley and Tennessee Valley. The boundary is not expected to make much movement. There are however mid level waves moving ENE along the boundary. The main frontal boundary is expected to reverse and head north through the mid week as an upper level ridge strengthens gradually through midweek southeast. That will keep the forecast mainly dry starting Tuesday and continuing most of this week. High Temps will be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. This may be Summer: The Sequel we often tease about this time of year.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell