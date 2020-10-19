Splitter recall
Homery Gardens is recalling their four outlet, six foot indoor-outdoor extension cord splitters.
The splitters can’t handle the amp load and do not have protective features, which poses a fire hazard.
The splitters were sold online at Amazon and Walmart from March 2019 through August 2020.
If you have one of these, stop using it and return it for a full refund.
Contact the sales department toll-free at (866) 966-0606 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at RecallExtensionCord@gmail.