Splitter recall

Homery Gardens is recalling their four outlet, six foot indoor-outdoor extension cord splitters.

The splitters can’t handle the amp load and do not have protective features, which poses a fire hazard.

The splitters were sold online at Amazon and Walmart from March 2019 through August 2020.

If you have one of these, stop using it and return it for a full refund.

Contact the sales department toll-free at (866) 966-0606 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at RecallExtensionCord@gmail. com for more information.