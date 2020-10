BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified a teenager who was killed early Saturday morning in Bolivar.

The TBI says Fredorikus Perry, 17, was found dead in a driveway in the 100 block of Morocco Road around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The TBI says officers with the Bolivar Police Department found Perry with apparent gunshot wounds.

The 17-year-old charged in the shooting has not been identified at this time.