Westinghouse outdoor fan recall

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

Westinghouse is recalling their Great Falls outdoor ceiling fans because the blades can crack and break, causing an impact injury.

Westinghouse Fan Recall

There have been 62 reports of the blades cracking or breaking, and one report of an impact injury.

The fans were sold online at Amazon, Home Depot, and Wayfair from October 2019 through August 2020.

If you have one of these fans, call Westinghouse Lighting toll-free at 888-417-6222 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.westinghouselighting.com/product-notification or www.westinghouselighting.com and click the Recall Notice link at the top of the page for more information to get a replacement.

Categories: Seen On 7

Related Posts