Westinghouse outdoor fan recall
Westinghouse is recalling their Great Falls outdoor ceiling fans because the blades can crack and break, causing an impact injury.
There have been 62 reports of the blades cracking or breaking, and one report of an impact injury.
The fans were sold online at Amazon, Home Depot, and Wayfair from October 2019 through August 2020.
If you have one of these fans, call Westinghouse Lighting toll-free at 888-417-6222 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.westinghouselighting.