233,569 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,952 deaths, 1,259 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of cases 233,569 of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, October 20. In addition, 2,952 people have died and 1,259 are currently hospitalized. Another 208,182 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 11,685 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 135 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,567

Bedford County – 1,596

Benton County – 391

Bledsoe County – 924

Blount County – 3,139

Bradley County – 3,434

Campbell County – 885

Cannon County – 387

Carroll County – 1,094

Carter County — 1,428

Cheatham County – 973

Chester County – 713

Claiborne County – 504

Clay County – 371

Cocke County – 926

Coffee County – 1,774

Crockett County — 783

Cumberland County – 1,501

Davidson County – 29,914

Decatur County – 628

DeKalb County – 677

Dickson County – 1,573

Dyer County – 2,037

Fayette County – 1,570

Fentress County – 861

Franklin County – 1,228

Gibson County – 2,059

Giles County – 901

Grainger County – 539

Greene County – 1,565

Grundy County – 524

Hamblen County – 2,338

Hamilton County – 11,197

Hancock County – 112

Hardeman County — 1,795

Hardin County – 1,322

Hawkins County – 1,105

Haywood County — 1,195

Henderson County — 1,361

Henry County — 746

Hickman County – 744

Houston County – 392

Humphreys County – 415

Jackson County – 422

Jefferson County – 1,466

Johnson County – 1,106

Knox County – 11,936

Lake County – 970

Lauderdale County – 1,319

Lawrence County – 1,479

Lewis County — 352

Lincoln County – 814

Loudon County – 1,550

Macon County – 1,263

Madison County – 3,630

Marion County – 708

Marshall County – 1,056

Maury County – 3,081

McMinn County – 1,522

McNairy County — 1,091

Meigs County – 296

Monroe County – 1,370

Montgomery County – 3,872

Moore County — 245

Morgan County — 411

Obion County — 1,649

Overton County – 1,133

Perry County – 208

Pickett County — 249

Polk County – 474

Putnam County – 4,156

Rhea County – 1,049

Roane County – 1,201

Robertson County – 2,498

Rutherford County – 11,090

Scott County – 332

Sequatchie County – 329

Sevier County – 3,173

Shelby County – 34,523

Smith County – 947

Stewart County — 311

Sullivan County – 3,248

Sumner County – 5,664

Tipton County – 2,206

Trousdale County – 1,743

Unicoi County – 367

Union County — 499

Van Buren County – 191

Warren County – 1,351

Washington County – 3,132

Wayne County – 1,565

Weakley County — 1,444

White County – 1,102

Williamson County – 6,656

Wilson County – 4,431

Out of state – 3,775

Pending – 3,726

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 295

Asian – 2,038

Black or African-American – 39,625

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 172

Other/Multiracial – 26,137

White – 131,532

Pending – 33,770

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 155,751

Hispanic – 26,778

Pending – 51,040

Gender:

Female – 120,287

Male – 111,361

Pending – 1,921

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.