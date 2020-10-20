25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 3,637 total in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 3,637.

The health department says those cases include 10 men and 10 women, with five patients whose gender is unknown.

Those new patients range in age from 14-years-old to 87-years-old.

There are currently 16 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,102 (57.8%)

38301: 1,115 (30.7%)

38356: 59 (1.6%)

38391: 45 (1.2%)

38366: 63 (1.7%)

38343: 39 (1.1%)

38313: 71 (2%)

38392: 24 (0.7%)

38355: 16 (0.4%)

38362: 41 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 4 (0.1%)

38308: 8 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 44 (1.2%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,075 (29.6%)

White: 1,523 (41.9%)

Asian: 12 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 84 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 72 (2%)

Unspecified: 871 (23.9%)

Gender:

Female: 2,000 (55%)

Male: 1,591 (44%)

Unknown: 36 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,264 (89.7%)

Not recovered: 57 (1.6%)

Better: 101 (2.8%)

Unknown: 141 (3.9%)

Deaths: 74 (2%)

Age: