Mostly Sunny And Warm

Weather Update: Tuesday, October 20 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another morning of mild temperatures in the 60s. Pattern wise there is little change from yesterday. The main frontal zone is still located in northwest Tennessee. There were a few showers and storms this morning. Those have since diminished, however additional storms will be possible later this morning and afternoon as the gradient on the front sharpens up after sunrise and some instability develops as a result. the activity should be limited to northwest Tennessee while the rest of the area remains firmly ridged. The aforementioned ridge will expand and push the main frontal zone further north through this afternoon and definitely by Wednesday. that should shut down any additional chances or rain through the end of the week with the next cold front. Temperature wise expect mild night with temps in the 60s and daytime highs in the low to mid 80s.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell