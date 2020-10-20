FHU class selling David Shannon masks to help Henderson Carl Perkins Center

HENDERSON, Tenn.– If you happen to walk or drive through Freed-Hardeman University’s campus, you might see President David Shannon. In fact, you may see a hundred or more people who look just like him. A communication class project resulted in Shannon look-alike masks being sold for a great cause.

“So you can talk about a lot of things in a text book, but actually when you experience it and get to work on a project that is actually going to raise money for an organization that we are going to benefit,” Communications Instructor Matt Barker said.

Barker and his 22 students created a fundraiser to win the $1,000 LEADS Grant from Leaders Credit Union. The students came up with a goal of raising $1,500 on top of the grant, and then giving the proceeds to the Henderson Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. The class voted and decided selling masks was an appropriate and practical way to help many people the community.

“We’re just incredibly honored. I mean it’s just really cool. It’s a neat opportunity just because it provides them a rich hands-on experience with the whole process,” Chester County Director at Carl Perkins Center, Kirbi Fahs said.

Students that contributed to creating the Shannon look-alike masks say they were happy to contribute to a local non-profit and give fellow classmates a good laugh.

“I think that people think it’s cool in kind of a freaky way, where it kind of looks like David Shannon, but it’s not. It’s kind of an uncanny valley kind of thing,” student Charlie Stone said.

All proceeds will go to the Henderson Carl Perkins Center and will remain at the local center to provide services for children and families.

“Not only are we going to raise money for the Carl Perkins Center but in addition to that most of the students I’ve talked to said if anything just raising awareness for the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, we’ve done our job,” Barker said.

The Shannon masks are continuing to sell until October 23 outside of Loyd Auditorium following chapel services and in the student center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The masks are $10. A package of the mask and hand sanitizer is $12, and donations are also accepted. If all masks sell out, the class has provided forms for additional masks to be ordered.

