FHU selling David Shannon masks for Carl Perkins Center

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University students are raising money for the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

According to a news release, a small group communication class project led to masks made to look like FHU president David Shannon.

Those masks are being sold to raise money for the Henderson Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. The project was funded through a $1,000 LEADS grant from Leaders Credit Union.

The masks were made by Oliver’s in Henderson, according to the release.

The masks are being sold from Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 outside Loyd Auditorium following chapel and in the student center for $12. If the masks sell out, the class has a form ready to order additional masks.