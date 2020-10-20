Hottest Temps of October So Far Possible Tomorrow

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Tuesday, October 20th

Temperatures have been warming up to the lower 80s again today across much of West Tennessee. We’re expecting warm and mostly quiet weather for the next couple of days before the next cold front, and while we may not set record highs this week, we’ll be well above average reaching a total of 8 days with highs in the 80s this month by Thursday. The average is 9-10 and 4 years ago, in 2016, there were 25.

TONIGHT

Skies will gradually become mostly clear overnight in West Tennessee. With light winds, temperatures will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s by sunrise on Wednesday. We’ll stay dry tonight and tomorrow with the next chance for rain falling on Friday. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!



Under sunny skies, temperatures will peak in the lower to middle 80s tomorrow making it one of the hottest days of October so far! The hottest day of the month yet was on October 12th when we reached 83°F. We’ll stay dry on Wednesday with rain not returning until later this week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the next cold front set to arrive on Friday, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

