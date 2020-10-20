I-40 westbound closed at exit 87 due to police investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Interstate 40 westbound is currently closed at exit 87 as law enforcement officers investigate an incident in the area.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay map, the westbound lanes of the interstate and exit ramp is closed due to an incident in the westbound lanes of traffic.

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m.

There is no information at this time on any injuries associated with the incident.

