Local store to host live music, costume contest to benefit homeless
JACKSON, Tenn. — Third Eye Curiosities, located on East Baltimore Street in downtown Jackson, will host “KREW-FEST” on Saturday, October 24 to benefit the homeless.
The record shop has teamed up with local businesses and shelters to promote a coat and food drive.
The event will feature live music from multiple musicians, as well as a costume contest. Food trucks are also expected to be on site.
Guests are encouraged to bring donations such as:
- Feminine Products
- Toothbrushes/Toothpaste
- Gloves
- Coats
- Tents
- Sweaters
- Sweatshirts
- Sweatpants
- Wool Socks
- Beanies/Winter Hats
- New Underwear
- Sleeping Bags
- Blankets
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, check out the KREW-FEST event page.