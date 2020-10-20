Local store to host live music, costume contest to benefit homeless

JACKSON, Tenn. — Third Eye Curiosities, located on East Baltimore Street in downtown Jackson, will host “KREW-FEST” on Saturday, October 24 to benefit the homeless.

The record shop has teamed up with local businesses and shelters to promote a coat and food drive.

The event will feature live music from multiple musicians, as well as a costume contest. Food trucks are also expected to be on site.

Guests are encouraged to bring donations such as:

Feminine Products

Toothbrushes/Toothpaste

Gloves

Coats

Tents

Sweaters

Sweatshirts

Sweatpants

Wool Socks

Beanies/Winter Hats

New Underwear

Sleeping Bags

Blankets

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, check out the KREW-FEST event page.