Local store to host live music, costume contest to benefit homeless

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Third Eye Curiosities, located on East Baltimore Street in downtown Jackson, will host “KREW-FEST” on Saturday, October 24 to benefit the homeless.

121779613 3067556726683493 5476639475640678439 N

The record shop has teamed up with local businesses and shelters to promote a coat and food drive.

The event will feature live music from multiple musicians, as well as a costume contest. Food trucks are also expected to be on site.

Guests are encouraged to bring donations such as:

  • Feminine Products
  • Toothbrushes/Toothpaste
  • Gloves
  • Coats
  • Tents
  • Sweaters
  • Sweatshirts
  • Sweatpants
  • Wool Socks
  • Beanies/Winter Hats
  • New Underwear
  • Sleeping Bags
  • Blankets

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, check out the KREW-FEST event page.

 

 

Categories: Local News, News

Related Posts