Madison County Early Voting: Day 6

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Election Commission reported fewer voters on Tuesday, with 2,133 registered voters casting ballots in early voting.

A total of 12,688 ballots have been cast in early voting, marking about 20 percent of registered voters in Madison County.

The election commission says the number is a record so far in early voting, with the previous record being set in 2016 when 11,440 residents had voted at this point in the election cycle.

There are a total of 63,105 registered voters in Madison County.

Early voting continues through Oct. 29. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Hours on the last two days of early voting, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, will also be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Madison County residents who wish to vote early may do so at the Madison County Election Commission office at 311 North Parkway in Jackson. Voters must have a photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee or the U.S. government.