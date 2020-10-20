Milan’s ‘Mrs. Claus’ treated to 60th birthday parade

MILAN, Tenn. — For one local town, Christmas came a little early this year.

The McMinns play Santa and Mrs. Claus every year in the Milan Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade.

Tuesday, Melissa McMinn celebrated her 60th birthday by having a drive by party celebration.

McMinn is also a breast cancer survivor.

She says this birthday is even more special, because a year ago, she didn’t think she would be here to celebrate.

“Oh, it’s awesome. You know? The days of COVID have changed everything, so they let us have an outdoor parade, and the fire truck came ,and the policeman came, and the mayor and a lot of the people from the community, and it was a big surprise. I had no idea that all those people were going to be involved,” McMinn said.

McMinn says she owes it all to God to still be here and celebrate her 60th birthday.