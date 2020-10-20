Morning PART-TIME Studio Operator (PRODUCTION/OPERATIONS) ….. Charlotte, NC

WCCB Charlotte (CW) is currently interviewing for a technical operator/studio operator. A minimum of (1) year of television production or related experience is required. Candidate must possess strong technical and communication abilities, and be able to work well under high stress conditions.

This is a technical utility position that also serves as vacation and sick coverage, so the hours will be flexible as determined by the need of management.

PRIMARY DUTIES

Studio operations (Prompter, Studio Cameras, Studio Managing)

Master Control operations

Support for Bahakel Digital

Support Traffic department with file transfer protocol

WCCB audio back-up/vacation relief

Master Control back-up

Interested Applicants should email or send a cover letter and resume to:

Rick Gamertsfelder / Production Manager

rgamertsfelder@wccbtv.com

WCCB

One Television Place

Charlotte NC 28205

EOE

10/19/20

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE