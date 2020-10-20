Mugshots : Madison County : 10/19/20 – 10/20/20 October 20, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11BOWMAN, PATRICK Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11ANDERSON, CHARISS Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11BENNER, BOBBIE Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11BOYKIN, MICHAEL Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11COPELAND, RONALD Public intoxication, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11DUNN, ANITA Worthless checks Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11EUBANKS, BARBARA Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11MCBRIDE, ANTHONY Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11MILLER, LAURA Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11MITCHELL, JAMES Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11TERRY, CARLOTTA Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/19/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/20/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest