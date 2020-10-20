Mugshots : Madison County : 10/19/20 – 10/20/20

1/11 BOWMAN, PATRICK Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

2/11 ANDERSON, CHARISS Failure to appear

3/11 BENNER, BOBBIE Violation of probation

4/11 BOYKIN, MICHAEL Violation of probation

5/11 COPELAND, RONALD Public intoxication, failure to appear



6/11 DUNN, ANITA Worthless checks

7/11 EUBANKS, BARBARA Schedule II drug violations

8/11 MCBRIDE, ANTHONY Schedule II drug violations

9/11 MILLER, LAURA Schedule II drug violations

10/11 MITCHELL, JAMES Driving on revoked/suspended license



11/11 TERRY, CARLOTTA Failure to appear























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/19/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/20/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.